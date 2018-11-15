Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lydia Forson teases Sister Derby, brands Medikal a 'liar'

Actress Lydia Forson teases her friend Sister Deborah for dating a liar.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lydia Forson with her friend Sister Derby play

Lydia Forson with her friend Sister Derby

Actress Lydia Forson teased  Sister Deborah  for dating a 'fraudster’ who lies for a living.

Miss Forson did not state the source of Medikal’s income yet the actress seems to have enough evidence to back her claims that Medikal survives by lying.

Medikal is yet to respond to the accusation by recording a freestyle in the studio for Lydia Forson, sources say.

 Medikal revealed his undying love for Fella makaui in his post on Instagram and  he described Makafui  as a beautiful hardworking dark skin woman. He also added in his post that, people have misunderstood his situation with Derby and did not wish for them to part in the manner that they have.

He won a lot of people  who were against him over by sharing that piece but certainly not Lydia Forson. She was not buying it.

Sister Derby and Lydia Forson play

Sister Derby and Lydia Forson

READ MORE:Jim Iyke goes bald playing an ex-military man in 'Cold Feet'

 Lydia Forson and Sister Derby appear to be very close friends and has been on the defense of Derby since they split.

Lydia Forson recently lashed it out on Medikal again, calling him a liar and saying that, Medikal lies for a living.

In a tweet she wrote with an attached meme of a cat in shock, it read; “You can’t be with someone who woefully lies for a living and not think they won’t lie to you. Aden wa da anaa abowaa . I’m the kind of friend that will laugh with you and AT you! Siiiiiaaaaaaaaaa next time. #KakalikaLove“.

Her tweet was not indirect at all and it was aimed straight at Medikal and Sister Derby, reminding her that she dated someone who lies for a living, so what did she expect to happen.

Sister Derby who replied to the Tweet made by Lydia said ''dem take do me wey I feel".

Rumours say that Medikal is also a game boy (Fraudster) and that’s where he makes majority of his money from and that is the reason why Lydia Forson said he lies for a living, although she couldn’t prove that point she was making.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal
Apostle John Prah condemns Nayas for spreading falsehood Apostle John Prah condemns Nayas for spreading falsehood
Quit marriage if partner disagrees with your acting career - Christiana Awuni Quit marriage if partner disagrees with your acting career - Christiana Awuni
eShun spotted with United Nations High Commissioner in Switzerland eShun spotted with United Nations High Commissioner in Switzerland
7 times Yvonne Nelson inspired you to dress like a pro 7 times Yvonne Nelson inspired you to dress like a pro
Kuami Eugene, Kidi are better than Davido and Wizkid – Okyeame Kwame Kuami Eugene, Kidi are better than Davido and Wizkid – Okyeame Kwame

Recommended Videos

Sister Derby offers cash weekly for #Kakalika challenge videos Sister Derby offers cash weekly for #Kakalika challenge videos
KiDi, Kuami Eugene are better singers than Wizkid and Davido KiDi, Kuami Eugene are better singers than Wizkid and Davido
The evolution of Sarkodie The evolution of Sarkodie



Celebrities

I never wanted my relationship with Debbie to go sour even after we broke up - Medikal
Nayas and Apostle John Prah tie the knot in holy matrimony
Nayas and Apostle John Prah tie the knot in holy matrimony
Maame Serwaa awarded 4-year degree scholarship
No UG! Maame Serwaa awarded 4-year degree scholarship
Christiana Awuni
No bad blood in Kumawood industry - Christiana Awuni
X
Advertisement