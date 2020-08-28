Unlike the many who have been chastising Tracy Boakye, MzBel and all the ladies involved in the saga, the veteran Ghanaian actress has taken a different twist to the issue which has seen FIPAG suspending Tracey.

Speaking on Anigye Mmre on Onua FM on Wednesday, August 26, Christian Agyei Frimpong, host of the show, asked Maame Dokono if some of these things happened during their days and she said “No”.

“During my days I didn’t have time to talk about certain things. I was engaged in my television programmes, acting and radio programmes and I didn’t have the time to talk about certain things in the open,” she said.

Tracey Boakye and Mzbel

In a 3news.com report, she added that “I can’t even tell if social media is good or bad because I don’t even know how to use it. I believe when they grow up, they will definitely change so let’s forgive them.”