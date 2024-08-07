ADVERTISEMENT
Maame Dokono warns actors in politics, details how joining NPP affected her career

Selorm Tali

Veteran actress Maame Dokono has advised creative industry stakeholders to be cautious about engaging in politics, highlighting the potential career risks if their party loses an election.

Veteran actress, Maame Dokono
Veteran actress, Maame Dokono

In a recent interview on GTV, Maame Dokono, who has firsthand experience with the negative impacts of politics on her career, warned that failure to secure a win for their political party could lead to professional setbacks.

“If you’re going into politics and you’re an artiste, pray that your party wins, because if your party loses, you will be shut down by everybody. They won’t cast you and they will not let people even watch your film,” she said.

Maame Dokono
Maame Dokono
Maame Dokono also shared how her support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led to the abrupt end of her popular series ‘By the Fire Side’. She recounted an event in Cape Coast where her performance in support of Nana Addo and the NPP drew the ire of the then-first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, who had been sponsoring her show.

“The party members liked my zeal on stage, and they said I was a hotcake, so they wanted me to join their party. They asked if I'd like to join the NPP and I hurriedly said yes,” she explained.

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings
Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

This decision, however, strained her relationship with the former first lady, leading to the withdrawal of sponsorship and the end of her series. “She took everything back, and that was the end of ‘By the Fire Side’,” Maame Dokono lamented.

The actress’s candid reflection comes as a warning to fellow creatives about the potential consequences of mixing politics with their artistic careers.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

