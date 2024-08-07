Maame Dokono warns actors in politics, details how joining NPP affected her career

“If you’re going into politics and you’re an artiste, pray that your party wins, because if your party loses, you will be shut down by everybody. They won’t cast you and they will not let people even watch your film,” she said.

Reflecting on her own experiences, the actress revealed that she was blacklisted and denied movie roles for about two years due to her political affiliations. “I wasn't cast for about two years,” she recalled, expressing regret over her deep involvement in politics.

Maame Dokono also shared how her support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led to the abrupt end of her popular series ‘By the Fire Side’. She recounted an event in Cape Coast where her performance in support of Nana Addo and the NPP drew the ire of the then-first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, who had been sponsoring her show.

“The party members liked my zeal on stage, and they said I was a hotcake, so they wanted me to join their party. They asked if I'd like to join the NPP and I hurriedly said yes,” she explained.

This decision, however, strained her relationship with the former first lady, leading to the withdrawal of sponsorship and the end of her series. “She took everything back, and that was the end of ‘By the Fire Side’,” Maame Dokono lamented.