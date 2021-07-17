RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Magluv goes on her knees with tears to beg Shatta Wale's mother on live radio (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Magluv has gone the extra mile to smoke the peace pipe with Shatta Wale's mother on live radio.

Magluv begs Shatta Wale's mother
Magluv begs Shatta Wale's mother

This comes after the mother of the dancehall star accused Magluv of poisoning her son's mind against her. According to her, Shatta Wale has stopped taking care of her and won't eat her food because Magluv told him that she is a witch.

Recommended articles

"I was very close to Shatta Wale when he started and even offer my advice on how things around should be done but it is almost three years now since I have seen him," she said on the "AY3 HU" social talk show hosted by Nana Ampofo.

www.instagram.com

"Everyone who knows me knows I ma God-fearing woman but she told my son that I am a witch and that rice I bring to his house has witchcraft spell in it, so he shouldn't allow me to come to his house again," Mama Shatta added in the video above.

Magluv has refuted all the allegations levelled against her. She spoke on Hot FM in a heated argument with Shatta Wale's mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah aka Shatta Mama. However before the show ended, she decided to apologize Shatta Mama.

Shatta Wale (L), Magluv (M) and Michy (R). Image Source: Instagram
Shatta Wale (L), Magluv (M) and Michy (R). Image Source: Instagram Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale's mother remained unhappy with her after the heated argument and that pushed her to go on her knees with tears to apologize to her.

Speaking Ga, Magluv could be heard saying that "Mummy, please forgive me... Please the sleeping dogs lie...don't listen to people...those people don't like Shatta Wale...they're just interested in the downfall of Shatta...please, don't let our enemies win over us...I am extremely sorry, please forgive me."

Commenting on the her apology, Shatta Mama said "I have no problem with Shatta Wale; I only came here (Hot 93.9FM) to talk about issues bothering me...I thank each and every one...I have accepted her plea...but if she is just pretending to be remorseful only God knows...I thank you all."

She also refused to shake hands with Magluv. Watch the video below.

Magluv weeps like a baby and kneels to beg Shatta Wale's Mother for forgiveness

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

TB Joshua has been buried; check out his final resting place (photos)

TB Joshua has been buried; check out the final resting place

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

‘Wiz is only about b*itches, while I’m about real life’; Burna Boy says Wizkid is not his competition

Burna Boy says Wizkid only sings about women

Man, 66 found lifeless in Effiduase hotel with Viagra and other aphrodisiacs as lover, 25 vanishes

Man, 66 found lifeless in hotel room with aphrodisiacs as lover, 25 vanishes