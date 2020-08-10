Michy, on Monday, August 10, released three beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram page and revealed that her 5-year-old son is the brain behind them.

She handed him her phone yesterday to take photos of her and didn’t expect the outcome. She said she was stunned.

Michy also trolled her photographer Chocolate Shot It, saying “looks like u won’t be chopping my money again cuz my new photographer charges 1 biscuit 1 kalyppo p3”.

She captioned the photos: “When I gave Majesty my phone to take pics yesterday, I never ‘hexperred’ such beautiful shots. @chocolate_shot_it looks like u won’t be chopping my money again cuz my new photographer charges 1 biscuit 1 kalyppo p3 . Now back to the focus, slim thick never looked so good.”