ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Make peace with yourself and focus on your son – Medikal to Michy

Dorcas Agambila

Rapper Medikal has expressed his belief that it is time for Michy to make peace with Shatta Wale and shift her focus towards taking care of their son, regardless of past incidents.

Shatta Michy and Medikal
Shatta Michy and Medikal

According to him, Michy's recent attack on him to be unnecessary and easily avoidable.

Recommended articles

Medikal revealed that the attack came as a surprise to him because it was the first time he had met Michy, and he was unaware of any issues between them. He extended his good wishes to her and emphasized that he doesn't believe Shatta Wale harbors any hatred toward her. Medikal reassured Michy that if their friendship was a concern for her, she should dismiss those worries as he holds no grudges against her.

Addressing Michy directly, Medikal apologized if he had unintentionally done something to upset her. He expressed his genuine desire for her happiness and urged her to focus on taking care of their son. He concluded by sending his blessings her way.

Michy had previously confronted Medikal during an event, accusing him of claiming that Shatta Wale had paid their son Majesty's school fees. However, Michy misunderstood the situation, as it was Shatta Wale who had paid for their daughter Island's school fees, and Medikal was merely expressing his gratitude for the gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yvonne Nelson

Sarkodie impregnated me- Yvonne Nelson says in new book

Yvonne Nelson reveals late Mr Nelson is not her real dad, apologizes for insulting him

Yvonne Nelson sadly reveals late Mr Nelson is not her real dad, regrets insulting him

Iyanya and Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Iyanya cheated on me with Tonto Dikeh - Yvonne Nelson reveals reason for their breakup

Hilarious moment as car owner calls Twene Jonas to return her borrowed car (VIDEO)

Hilarious moment as car owner calls Twene Jonas to return her borrowed car (VIDEO)