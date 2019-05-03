The “Samreboi” concert was organized by the Samatex Timber And Plywood Company, in commemoration of the May Day holiday and fans of the dancehall act, around Western Region, trooped the venue for a thrilling show.

In a highlight video from the concert sighted by pulse.com.gh, apart from the excited mammoth crowd that was jamming to his performances, some fell in trance under the influence of Stonebwoy's presence and delivery.

The Bhim President shared a scene from the concert on his Instagram page and wrote “I Can't Say Thank You Enough!! The Power Of Music. SAMREBOI ”. Pulse.com.gh has also seen other fans who have lost consciousness at the show and were being carried.

Watch the ecstatic video below.