Afia, who is a divorcee, was reacting to a recent story regarding a businessman who has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife in their residence at East Legon.

“Any man or woman enduring bad marriage should know that marriage won't take you to heaven,” she said in a video she shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday. “Marriage is not a ticket to success. Marriage doesn't play a role in the metric used to measure a successful person.”

“Don't allow any foolish person to kill you because of marriage. If you die because of marriage, while lying in state, your partner will still cheat.”

According to her, it’s unwise for partners to follow love and money to their grave. She said the moment one is abused in a marriage; the best option is to seek divorce.

“Don't follow the money to your grave. Don't follow foolish love into your grave. Leave your marriage when your man insults or abuses you. If a man assaults you and you refuse to leave the marriage because of your kids, you will die and leave him behind. Even if he gets arrested and jailed, he will masturbate.”

