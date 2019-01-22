The Okay Fm Presenter who has already released a press statement explaining how his daughter died through surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital has now expressed how the said news breaks his heart.

Speaking out of pain and tears on his show on Okay FM, Monday evening, Abeiku said he wishes the consequence of his daughter's death to fall on whoever is making such allegation just so they can feel how painful it is.

Pulse.com.gh also heard the Tourism enthusiast adding that it is for such silly talks and disappointments that he has for some time now stopped his children from starring in Tv ads.

Speaking about his lost child, he reiterated that his daughter died from a hole in heart surgery. Recounting his sad story, he said the money he paid for the surgery was even refunded to him but he never touched it and ordered his wife to direct it into some charity project.

He ended his resentment at the issue with apologies of ever talking about people's private life on Radio and added that he is also open to receiving apologies from whoever made room for such negative and sensitive things to be said about him on Radio.