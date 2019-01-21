The drive time host of Accra based Okay FM in a rejoinder revealed he lost his 4-year-old daughter Nana Aba Aggrey whilst undergoing surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra unlike being malicious reports suggest.

Read rejoinder from below:

"REJOINDER: My Daughter Died Whilst Undergoing Surgery At Korle Bu - Abeiku Santana

My attention has been drawn to publications by a number of blogs and websites with a headline, “Afia Schwar Told Me Abeiku Santana Killed His Daughter For Rituals”

The story is said to have emanated from an interview one Prince Williams, an ex-boyfriend of Afia Schwarzenegger granted Prince Tsegah on Asempa FM.

First of all, I wish to state in no uncertain terms that these allegations are untrue, malicious, capricious and fabricated lies aimed at tarnishing my hard earned reputation, credibility and persona.

Secondly, my lovely daughter, Nana Aba Aggrey, died at age 4 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on June 7 whiles undergoing surgery. Her death was such heartbreaking for a parent to live with and therefore comes as shocking for any well-thinking individual to allege I used my daughter for rituals.

This is not the first time such wild allegations have been made and I wish to inform you that the right authorities have been informed to pick up the matter and bring to book the perpetrator of this evil plot.

Signed,

Gilbert Aggrey

Broadcaster"