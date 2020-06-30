A few months ago, the actress dropped two ‘turbulent’ singles to kill her lockdown boredom and it appears she is now taking it to an Adele level with her rapper husband, Mr Samuel Adu Frimpong, as her backing vocalist.

In a video making rounds on social media, the couple who has been nicknamed Medifui were captured in a studio singing their heart out. The lovers who tied the knot a few months ago were singing Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’.

It’s however unclear if it was a song they were recording to release or just something they were doing for fun. Knowing the couple and their love for clout and entertainment, we wouldn’t be surprised if they actually drop their rendition of the song.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think. Will it be a hit?