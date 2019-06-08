Fella's mum, who is based in the Volta Region, is said to have stormed Medikal's home to beg him not to dump her daughter following cheating claims.

It is also being reported that Fella is pregnant and she attempted to abort the baby at a private hospital in Accra.

It is unclear if the baby is Medikal's because of the attempted abortion which Pulse.com.gh cannot independently verify.

Taking to Twitter on Friday to dispel reports that they maybe parting ways soon, Fella Makafui reaffirmed her undying love for the Musician.

"I Love you @AmgMedikal ," she tweed.

Medikal responded: "I love you too b," without mentioning Fella's name.

Rumours about the two breaking up spiral out of control after Medikal failed to send shout-out to Fella when he won two awards at the VGMA.

When Fella Tweeted his love for Medikal, a Twitter user reminded her that Medikal's ex, Sister Derby, had equally tweeted her undying love for the musician but things didn't go well between them.

"@deborahvanessa7 said more than that but wat didn't happen ? Ah well......," the Twitter user replied Fella.

She responded: "mind businesses that pays u !!!"

The couple first started dating in 2018 after Medikal jilted Sister Derby.