The Ghanaian rapper is said to have embarked on a MOMO giveaway and claimed to have paid a twitter user who won the cash. However, reports emerging shows that the number he credited to be the winner happens to be the number of his close friend.

A twitter user exposed the rapper in WhatsApp chat with a friend that reads "Medikal be scammer waaa... some years ago he asked a question on Twitter that he said he will give the person with correct answer Gh1,000 ....wey some girl he gave the answer".

According to the narration, Medikal shared a screenshot of sending GH 1000 to the lady and according to the narrator, he saved the number of the girl only to log into snapchat later to find out that the number synced with one Quame Zane, who happens to be a close friend of the 'Omo Ada' rapper.

This comes to suggest that MDK's giveaway was plotted apparently for clout. Check out the screenshot below.

Medikal exposed for momo fraud

