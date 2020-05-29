It’s rare to see married couples going the extra mile to strengthen their love for each other but the rapper and the actress have shown that there are so many ways to spice up a marriage.

In a bid to prove their true love, commitment and trust for each other, Medikal and Fella hit a tattoo studio in Accra and took the pain to print matching lions on their hands.

Medikal got himself the face of a male lion while Fella got herself the face of a female lion (lioness).

The celebrity power couple proudly showed off their new tattoos on their respective social media pages with captions that suggest they were made for each other.

Fella captioned her video, “lion et lioness” with peace emoji, and Medikal, on the other hand, captioned his, “lion et lioness”.

Watch their new tattoos below.