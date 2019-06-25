The rapper has been caught up in a hot beef with Strongman which has seen a large part of Ghanaians commenting on the lyrical with some taking sides.

However, it seems Medikal, doesn’t take it lightly when people do not side with him on the beef. The last time, the “Omo Ada” rapper with a foul language described M.aninest as “panyin t*to” for deciding to join Strongman on “Ups and Down”.

In a tweet sighted pulse.com.gh, Fella Makafui’s boyfriend has threatened to expose Nikki Samonas after she explained to Nana Aba, the meaning of one of the punchlines in Strongman’s diss track to him.

