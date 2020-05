The mother, Mrs Juliana Marfo is seen with the Lynxx Entertainment signee taking some steps and having a chat together.

Kuame Eugene really bears a striking resemblance to his mom and the two from the photo can be seen having a good time.

The Rock star has on several occasions expressed his love for his mother.

According to him, his mom is everything in this life and he is where he is because of her love and prayers.

