'Men who don’t cheat and flirt in relationships deserve special prayers' - Serwaa Amihere

According to Serwaa Amihere – who recently donated to female inmates at the Nsawam Prison – men who don’t cheat on their partners are to be held in high esteem and protected at all cost.

“Ladies, you see the man who doesn't stress you by cheating and flirting with other girls, they deserve special prayers,” Serwaa tweeted.

His tweet was well-received by the majority of her tweeps, especially ladies. She was highly praised for coming out to support men who stay clean in relationships.

It’s unclear the motive behind her tweet; however, Serwaa Amihere is known for dishing out random motivational messages and relationships advice through her Twitter page.

Meanwhile, on this year’s Christmas Day, Serwaa Amihere joined her co-worker Nana Aba Anamoah and other GHOne TV employees to donate some items to female inmates at the Nsawam Prison.