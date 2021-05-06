Michaela Coel graces Variety's 2021 Power of Women cover representing her root (PHOTOS)

She graced the cover wearing Kente, beads, and gold jewellery.

The creator of HBO drama series “I May Destroy You” talked about the award-winning show, quarantine routine, social media, writing speeches for award shows, her debut book “Misfits: A Personal Manifesto”, among other issues.

Talking about “I May Destroy You,” she told Variety: “Even though it’s fictional, there’s something very transparent about the show.”

“I know a lot of people will say, ‘You think you know me, but you have no idea.’ And I feel like, ‘No. You probably do have a pretty good idea.’”

She said during quarantine, she dove into heady podcasts and books but also made time for Netflix’s zany musical comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.”