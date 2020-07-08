According to Jewel Chinery, his mother has been sick for about a year over kidney related issues and has been undergoing a dialysis procedure. Talking about his mother’s ordeal he said she knew she was going to die and he expressed his disappointment over how colleague actors ignored her.

Speaking to Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, if his mother had support from industry players, he said: “that’s one sad thing about the industry players because sometimes some of their colleagues when they are in difficult moments they don’t show up until something happens”.

According to Jewel, though her mother was sick, she was the one who organized other actors who went to visit their sick colleague actor Emmanuel Armah but her condition didn't catch their attention though some of them were aware.

Legally known as Beatrice Naa Abia Chinery-Crabbe, the “Jamestown Fisherman” TV series star’s burial and memorial service will be held at the Chinery family house located at North Kaneshie near Big traffic light in Accra. According to her funeral poster, the thanksgiving service will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Hear more from her son about her demise in the video below.