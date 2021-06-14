RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

She was naked in pool of blood; Prince Tsegah shares how missing relative was found dead

Selorm Tali

An exclusive CCTV footage that shows the final moments of Priscilla Tsegah has been released.

The 23-year-old was first reported as missing but was later found dead at a hotel in Accra. According to reports around her death, she was stabbed by a female friend who lodged at the hotel with her.

Hitz FM's Prince Tsegah, who says he is related to the deceased, has narrated the circumstances that led to her death. According to him, Priscilla is believed to have been by her friend, Natasha, who weirdly checked out of the hotel leaving Priscilla in the room.

"Priscilla was found naked lying a pool of blood with a kitchen knife in her abdomen and it looked like someone tried dragging her in the blood pool or she made the attempt to move," Prince Tsegah said.

The radio presenter narrated that Natasha was captured in CCTV footage entering the hotel with Priscilla but when she was leaving, she rather wore Priscilla's dress and carried her backpack with all her ID cards, making it difficult for the deceased to be identified after the incident.

Natasha is reportedly on the run whilst Priscilla's remains have deposited at the Police Hospital morgue. Watch the video below for Prince Tsegah's account and the CCTV footage.

