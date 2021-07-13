‘Moesha Boduong may be going through mental health challenge’ - Elikem Kumordzie

She followed up her repentance by selling all her cars and even confessed in a new video that she was doing drugs and attempted suicide.

Reacting to this, Elikem Kumordzie has claimed that Moesha may be going through a mental health challenge and that people should stop criticising her.

He said she needs prayer at this time and that ‘depression is close to each of us or even a case of schizophrenia.’

Elikem made this claim through Instagram on Tuesday, July 13.

“Moesha [Boduong] may be going through a mental health challenge,” Elikem claimed. “Can we all stop chastising her and pray for her? It can happen to anyone.”

He added: “Depression is close to each of us or even a case of schizophrenia. I love you Mo[esha] and I'll see what I can do to help.”

Meanwhile, hiplife songstress Mzbel has also suggested that what Moesha is going through is not ‘peace of mind.’ She said she has been there before and that Moesha needs spiritual people to guide her.

“This is not what peace of mind looks...she's going through an awakening and she needs genuine spiritual people to guide her. I've been there before,” Mzbel said on Instagram.

Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng has also claimed that Moesha needs medical help because ‘something is not okay’ with her. He suggested that her family steps in immediately and help her with medical support.