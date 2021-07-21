Moesha Boduong reportedly faces eviction from her rented 5-bedroom house

She said Moesha’s friends, Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Akua Addo, met in Moesha’s house a few weeks ago to discuss possibilities of extending her rent or moving her out to a new apartment.

“A meeting was held at Moesha's house where they discussed how to pay her rent because it expires in a month,” Those Called Celeb said in a video she shared on her Instagram page a few hours ago.

“She rented the apartment for just a year. So, they met to know whether the landlord would like to extend the rent so they can pay him or find a new place for her.”

She further dismissed reports that Moesha Boduong sold her properties after receiving Jesus Christ, saying she only lost her Range Rover and gave out her dresses, however, her Prado car and other belongings are currently in her possession.

“Moesha Boduong hasn't sold her properties as reported. She only lost her Range Rover and gave out her dresses to the needy. Her belongings in her room are there. She also has her Prado.”

She said Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Akua Addo have been supportive since her mental health issue became public. She further revealed that Moesha’s main boyfriend has abandoned her.

“She is being taken care of by Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Akua Addo. Recently, Afia Schwarzenegger paid GHC2,000 to doctors to cover her treatment. But she doesn't sleep on her bed,” she said.