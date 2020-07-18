Benin, a West African country, has been trending on social media, especially Twitter, for weeks.

According to sources, Benin has become the hub where internet fraudsters and money ritualists throng for their powers and rituals.

This sparked a social media reaction where users are sharing various horrifying experiences.

A lot of Ghanaian stars have joined the trend by releasing before and after their visit to Benin photos (mostly a collage of their old and new photos).

However, Moesha Boduong’s version – which compares her old slim look to her new curvaceous look – caused quite a stir on the Internet.

She shared the photo on her Instagram page with the caption: “Whoever did this…will not make it to heaven.”

Which of the Moesha’s do you prefer: the old or the new?