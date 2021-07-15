'We didn't take her properties' - Moesha Boduong's church issues statement on repentance saga

The statement details that Moesha was never given anything to eat or drink that may have resulted in her acting differently.

The Ghanaian actress after she announced her repentance and went to the Church to share her testimony, became a topic after a video of her in a maxi dress, looking unkempt, popped up where she was saved from attempting to commit suicide on an uncompleted storey building.

Aisha Modi later attacked the church for Moesha's woes and accused them of keeping her away from her family. But in response, the Church led by Pastor Gabby Ibe has detailed that the church "mobilized resources, escorted her from the scene and took her to her home".

The Statemen shared this morning details that it was the following day after the video went viral, that it consulted some of Moesha's family to take to her "a safe and private space on discussion with her family's consent," for prayers.

In the statement, The Revelation Church is also denying speculations that Moesha gave her Range Rover and properties to the church.

"We would like to categorically state that at no time has Maurecia or any member of her family given any properties, cars or sale proceeds to either the lead Pastor or the Church. This is variable and any other claim is blatant from the pit of hell," the statement read.

In the press release below, the Church warns that it may take legal actions against anyone who continues to make this false allegation.