RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Most single men in Ghana are broke, the rich ones are married' - Michael Blackson

Authors:

Selorm Tali

If you are a guy in Ghana and single then it means you are likely broke according to an analysis by Michael Blackson.

Michael Blackson and Miss Rada in Ghana with D Black
Michael Blackson and Miss Rada in Ghana with D Black

The Ghanaian-American comedian came to this conclusion after claiming that "ladies ratio of men to woman in Ghana is 3 to 1 guess why?"

Recommended articles

According to him, this is because girls in Ghana only have two options to either date a broke man or become side chick to a rich married man.

twitter.com

"Bad news ladies, most of the single men in Ghana are broke yes them neegas are lol. Also, the rich men are married so you have two options, you can be a main and only woman to a broke neega or side beech of a rich neega. Hurry up and pick one modasucka," he tweeted.

The Ghanaian-American comedian who has been frequenting Ghana since last year has returned to Accra after proposing to his fiancée, Miss Rada, during a radio interview in New York City.

Michael Blackson after the proposal flew to Ghana the next day with his soon be a wife and they have been having a good time in Ghana.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Sharing his experience about life in Accra, he said "we club hopped to 5 different clubs last night in Accra and not one fight, shooting or arguments and we don’t have cops or soldiers patrolling. Ghana is a fun, beautiful, peaceful and historic place to visit".

See his tweets below.

twitter.com
twitter.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to large penis

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

“I’m tired of chasing dick” – Angry woman buys sex toy she calls “blessing” (Photos)

“I’m tired of chasing dick” – Angry woman buys sex toy she calls “blessing”