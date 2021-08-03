'Most single men in Ghana are broke, the rich ones are married' - Michael Blackson

According to him, this is because girls in Ghana only have two options to either date a broke man or become side chick to a rich married man.

"Bad news ladies, most of the single men in Ghana are broke yes them neegas are lol. Also, the rich men are married so you have two options, you can be a main and only woman to a broke neega or side beech of a rich neega. Hurry up and pick one modasucka," he tweeted.

The Ghanaian-American comedian who has been frequenting Ghana since last year has returned to Accra after proposing to his fiancée, Miss Rada, during a radio interview in New York City.

Michael Blackson after the proposal flew to Ghana the next day with his soon be a wife and they have been having a good time in Ghana.

Sharing his experience about life in Accra, he said "we club hopped to 5 different clubs last night in Accra and not one fight, shooting or arguments and we don’t have cops or soldiers patrolling. Ghana is a fun, beautiful, peaceful and historic place to visit".