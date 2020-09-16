Whilst social media go crazy over Femi Otedola's gesture to his children, Mr Eazi also became a topic in the buzz because he is dating Temi Otedola, one of the daughters of the Nigerian billionaire who got one of the Ferrari gifts from her father.

There has been myriads of comments that saw Mr Eazi trending on Twitter as tweeps tease him whilst others dream of being in his shoes to be a boyfriend dating a billionaire's daughter and the singer has been responding to some of them.

READ ALSO: Nana Boroo is Wendy Shay pro max; Social media roasts singer for changing name and look

A Twitter user wrote "Wetin go pain me pass na if I see Temi Ferrari for any new Mr Eazi music video" and he replied, "Something wey I don book already!!!!". See his tweets below about Temi's new Ferrari plus what others have been saying so far.