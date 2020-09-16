According to the management of the 'Ahayede' hit maker, the new name has an international appeal that best projects better his career, projects and image. However, social media isn't having it as trolls are feeding on his new name and look.

For the past months, the Ghanaian singer has been working hard to make his re-branding agenda more visible. He showed off a new look which shows him wearing a wig and commenting on it, he said his new hair-do costs GHC15,000.

The hiplife artiste, who has been off the scene for some years but came back months ago to release 'Fine Boy' in September last year, indicated that his new brand nameand look is to enable him carve a special identity for himself and the entertainment fraternity.

Check out what fans have been saying about his new look and name so far.