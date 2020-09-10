According to the “Aha Yede” hitmaker, a lot of Ghanaian women are in love with human hair, but, the cost involved doesn’t allow them to rock it.

He made this statement during an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

He said his new hairstyle – which is a braid made with human hair – has attracted a lot of love from women and he believes if the government of Ghana reduce taxes on it, women will be happy.

Nana Boroo said he started this campaign to inform the government on the need to review taxes on human hair – not artificial hair – to enable the average Ghanaian woman to buy.

“Do you know how many women who are falling in love with me just because of my hair?” he told Abeiku Santana. “It is the reason why I’m campaigning for them.”

READ MORE: Exim Bank denies paying GHC2m to Shatta Wale, others

He revealed that his hair alone costs USD 2,500 (approximately 15,000 cedis).

“Abeiku, the hair I’m wearing costs almost 2,500 US dollars. How many women can afford to purchase it?” he quizzed.

He pressed the government to review taxes on human hair so that everyone can afford.

“So, import taxes on human hair should be reduced to make it affordable for women. I’m not talking about the artificial hair – I’m talking about original, expensive human hair.”

“There are a lot of women in my DM, asking where they can get the type of hair I’m wearing,” he concluded.

Watch Nana Boroo fight for Ghanaian women below.