Mrs Gifty Mawunya Dumelo whilst celebrating her husband decided to drop loved-up photos of themselves stunning in white over denim jeans shots to send her birthday message to the father of her son.

"Happy birthday @johndumelo1 may the Almighty God continue to bless and uplift you in Jesus name. Amen! I adore you babe" she captioned the post that has attracted hundreds of admirers who are joining to celebrate her hubby whilst also admiring the look they served in the photos.

An Instagram user @__jjcee who has seen what we have also seen but can't say due to professional ethics, wrote: "forgot the birthday boy, see back side, oga John u dae heaven o ...". Another user @ladybaaba_piewah said, "is the looking in to each other eyes for me".

The Ghanaian actor and Gifty have been married since their May 2018 star-studded engagement ceremony that saw former President John Mahama present before they followed it a year later with a white wedding.

The couple have a two-year son, John Dumelo Jnr, together, who is his own right is a star kid with an Instagram account with more than 52,000 followers. A birthday message to his Dad as seen on his page reads "the best daddy in the world...happiest birthday".

Meanwhile the actor, now a politician who contested the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC but lost, has been in his hometown in the Volta Region, where he is marking his birthday.

As part of the celebrations, Mr Dumelo visited the Likpe Bala Community Clinic and donated assorted items to the facility.

"I celebrated my birthday this morning in my hometown Likpe Bala where I donated various medical items to the community Clinic. Some of the items include syringes, Disp gloves, Examination lamps, Face masks, Zinc Oxide plasters, Gallons of sanitizers and parazone etc", Mr Dumelo captioned the post below.