'Music is not just about appearance even though sexuality sells' – Sefa

During an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM, Sefa shared her perspective: "Sexuality sells, but it shouldn't be so awful or trashy, and you know that there is a really wonderful type of sexual attraction.

“Some sexual appeal is acceptable, but some are overly dramatic, and we are operating in a public setting,” she said on Property FM.

“There are children watching us in the public space so it's not everything that you put on the outside like that so people have a perception that sexuality sells.

“Music is not just about your physical appearance; it has to do with your talent and your hard work, so you can be very sexual, but then nothing will work for you,” claimed.

Sefadzi Abena Amesu, professionally known as Sefa, is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer.

The singer is still rising to higher heights despite having three (3) years of experience in the Ghanaian music industry.