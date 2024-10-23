My body is natural, thanks to God - Benedicta Gafah debunks BBL rumours

When asked whether her body was natural or surgically enhanced, the actress confidently responded, “My body is real, and I’ve even lost weight now. I think I’m still too young, and I’m okay with my body. I don’t need to go under [surgery] now.”

Pulse Ghana

While she does not criticise those who opt for plastic surgery, Gafah stated that she has no reason to consider the procedure herself and has no plans to do so in the future.

However, she mentioned that she might consider liposuction after childbirth if needed, though she pointed out that her family has no history of large stomachs, making the likelihood slim. “But if I should have [a large stomach], I would do it,” she added.

The actress also shared that while she has no plans for body enhancement, she is mindful of her facial care. She regularly opts for platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, which uses her blood to rejuvenate her face, ensuring it remains youthful and radiant.

Despite the procedures she employs for her face, Gafah expressed deep appreciation for her natural body, crediting her appearance to God's blessing.

Benedicta Gafah (born 1 September 1986) is a Ghanaian actress and film producer. She has featured in both Ghallywood and Kumawood movies, with some of her notable works including "Mirror Girl," "Azonto Ghost," and "April Fool." Known for her versatility and talent, Gafah has built a strong presence in the Ghanaian film industry through her performances in English and Akan films.