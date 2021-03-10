In an interview on Okay FM, the wife of rapper Medikal addressed questions surrounding her source of wealth, how she managed to build a 7-bedroom house for her mother and education.

“Oh, I'm not from a really poor home; we are comfortable,” she told ‘Ekwanso Dwoodwoo’ host Abeiku Santana.

“My mum has two shops. I started building the house with her. We started little by little. It was a process; I didn't just get up to do that.”

She said she makes most of her income through social media posts. She charges for adverts on her 3 million Instagram profile.

“I have worked with a lot of brands. I don't have a white-collar worker but I have money because I work. I make a lot of money on social media. I influence for lots of brands; that's where I focus,” she revealed.

She disclosed that she has plans of going into law school this year to acquire a law degree.

“I will go to school. I was supposed to go to school two years ago but due to some circumstances, I couldn't. Hopefully, I'll attend a law school this year,” she added.