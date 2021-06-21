RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'My father didn't want me to do music because he failed in music' - Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian afro-pop musician Kuami Eugene has revealed that his biological father didn’t support his music career because he ‘didn’t make it in that area.’

According to the Lynx Entertainment signee, his father barred him from doing music because he failed – but learning from his mistakes brought him to where he is today.

He further stated that ‘there was a need to protect me from going to that area too,’ adding that ‘for all I have and will ever achieve is for both of us.’

He disclosed this in an Instagram post on Father’s Day.

The “Wish Me Well” hitmaker shared his biological father’s photo for the first time on social media and captioned: “Happy Father’s Day to the legend Mr Alex Marfo. I get why you didn’t want me to do music. Because you didn’t make it in that area, there was a need to protect me from going to that area too. Buh thank God learning from you helped me correct all the mistakes you made. Live long Daddy, for all I have and will ever achieve, is for both of us. The Original RockStar.”

