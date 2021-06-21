‘My father didn’t want me to do music because he failed in music’ - Kuami Eugene

He further stated that ‘there was a need to protect me from going to that area too,’ adding that ‘for all I have and will ever achieve is for both of us.’

The “Wish Me Well” hitmaker shared his biological father’s photo for the first time on social media and captioned: “Happy Father’s Day to the legend Mr Alex Marfo. I get why you didn’t want me to do music. Because you didn’t make it in that area, there was a need to protect me from going to that area too. Buh thank God learning from you helped me correct all the mistakes you made. Live long Daddy, for all I have and will ever achieve, is for both of us. The Original RockStar.”