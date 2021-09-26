‘My haters are 10 in the whole world’ - Shatta Wale

He disclosed this in one of his tweets on Sunday, September 26, saying: “I just got to know my haters are 10 in the whole world…yaaaayy.”

A few tweeps agreed with him even though he is one of the most hated musicians in Ghana.

The singer has been dominating the headlines in recent times over his beef with 3Music Awards founder, Sadiq.

In one of his recent controversial statements, he disclosed that the success of the recent 3Music Awards is partly owned to him.

The controversial superstar disclosed that he didn’t only grace the awards but supported it financially.

"He shouldn't come out and say I should return the awards because if I ask him to pay me he can't because that day I supported him. I even gave him GH¢100, 000 to do that show as well," he said.

Shatta Wale has been battling the Chief Executive Officer of the Awards, Baba Sadiq in the past few weeks.