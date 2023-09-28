ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My household can't eat Kenkey often again, a ball is now GH5 - Tic cries out

Selorm Tali

Inflation is denying Tic and his household the means to eat kenkey as they desire and the legendary Ghanaian rapper is speaking out about it.

Rapper Tic
Rapper Tic

For some time now, Ghanaians have been complaining about unbearable economic hardship under the Nana Addo-led NPP government. The complaints birthed the unpopular #FixTheCountry protest last year and now #OccupyJolorbiHouse protest.

Recommended articles

Amidst the ongoing protest online, Steve Hanke, a globally known Professor of Applied Economics shared a throwback video of H.E Nana Addo campaigning years ago with promises that he will be a listening President when voted into power.

The viral post has attracted a myriad of comments, where Tic, also decided to pour out his heart. Commenting on the X post, he said "honestly I and my household love Kenkey but now we don’t buy it that often because a ball of Kenkey is now GHC 5".

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued that "I never imagined this day will come whereby kenkey one of the cheapest food in my lifetime will cost that much. Can you imagine one coconut is now GHC5 too. This is the reality".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale breaks down into tears at Freedom Wave Concert (WATCH)

Shatta Wale accepts ‘big brother’ Sammy Flex’s advice to cancel his Freedom Wave Concert

Samini Dagaati

Samini calls out Sarkodie for exploiting fellow acts, details encounter with the rapper

Samini

Sarkodie is two-faced and disrespectful – Samini

D-Black

I can’t believe I fell for that ‘Dr. UN Award’ nonsense – D-Black mocks himself 3years on