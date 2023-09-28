My household can't eat Kenkey often again, a ball is now GH5 - Tic cries out

Amidst the ongoing protest online, Steve Hanke, a globally known Professor of Applied Economics shared a throwback video of H.E Nana Addo campaigning years ago with promises that he will be a listening President when voted into power.

The viral post has attracted a myriad of comments, where Tic, also decided to pour out his heart. Commenting on the X post, he said "honestly I and my household love Kenkey but now we don’t buy it that often because a ball of Kenkey is now GHC 5".

ADVERTISEMENT