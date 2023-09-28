For some time now, Ghanaians have been complaining about unbearable economic hardship under the Nana Addo-led NPP government. The complaints birthed the unpopular #FixTheCountry protest last year and now #OccupyJolorbiHouse protest.
My household can't eat Kenkey often again, a ball is now GH5 - Tic cries out
Inflation is denying Tic and his household the means to eat kenkey as they desire and the legendary Ghanaian rapper is speaking out about it.
Amidst the ongoing protest online, Steve Hanke, a globally known Professor of Applied Economics shared a throwback video of H.E Nana Addo campaigning years ago with promises that he will be a listening President when voted into power.
The viral post has attracted a myriad of comments, where Tic, also decided to pour out his heart. Commenting on the X post, he said "honestly I and my household love Kenkey but now we don’t buy it that often because a ball of Kenkey is now GHC 5".
He continued that "I never imagined this day will come whereby kenkey one of the cheapest food in my lifetime will cost that much. Can you imagine one coconut is now GHC5 too. This is the reality".
