‘My life hasn't been the same ever since the "PAPA NO" brouhaha’ - Mzbel confesses (VIDEO)

But after the brouhaha cooled down, Mzbel says her life hasn’t been the same.

According to her, she has faced many life problems since the issue – and that includes a birthday shoot where she suddenly fell ill.

Today marks Mzbel’s 42nd birthday, but her usual photoshoot routine was cancelled after falling sick. He blamed the sickness on spiritually.

Narrating how she suddenly fell sick on set of her birthday shoot, she said: “Spiritual Attacks are REAL and for me I believe Genuine Spirituality is the only way! Mzbelievers, bribi wo wiase yi mu oo! Believe Me! Ever since the "PAPA NO" brouhaha my life hasn't been the same!”

She continued: “This was supposed to be my birthday Photoshoot...Woke up strong, healthy and happy but weird things happened and the shoot had to be cancelled! Mzbelievers we may not have pictures to post today but I promise u, once there's life any day can be our Birthday! We will do this shoot all over again before the year ends!”

“@elizadina_couture thank u so much for quickly switching from my designer to a Powerful Prayer Warrior! I was told u and your team spend hours just praying for me! And to all my African Spiritual Teachers and friends I wish u pure love and blessings from the Universe and our Ancestors for coming through for me!”