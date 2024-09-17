My music is no different from Asake's - Fameye addresses fan criticism of his music

The Nothing I Get hitmaker stated that some Ghanaians are not truthful with some of their criticism.

He said he does the same type of music as Nigerian musician Asake, but does not get the same credit the latter gets from Ghanaians.

"Some of our people are not truthful. It is not like I am complaining.

What I do is no different from what Asake does or more. If you listen to my Songs of Peter album, I blended English and Twi in the lyrics to make it nice. The beat was crazy. It is so sad. I am a hard guy but sometimes they make me sad."

Fameye addresses fan criticism of his music

Singer Fameye noted that even though Ghanaians appreciate their talents, they must value and support musicians as it is important for their growth in the music industry.

He added that he earns praise from foreign fans he encounters during his trips abroad compared to their Ghanaian counterparts, who sometimes make him doubt himself.

"Ghanaians appreciate the talent we have, and that is why I am here, but they should just add a little bit of value and support. For example, if I travel to America and buy the same clothes Asake wears, our own people will say it is fake. Whenever I travel, I always get two or three people who compliment me but Ghanaians won't do the same."

Fameye pointed out that both he and Asake blend their local languages with English in their music, yet Asake enjoys far more recognition and backing, especially in his home country of Nigeria.

He said, "I do not see anything musically that Asake could do that I could not do as well."

