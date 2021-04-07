RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My sons are womanisers - Afia Schwarzenegger reveals (VIDEO)

David Mawuli

Ghanaian comedienne and Tv personality Afia Schwarzenegger has disclosed that his twin sons – who are teenagers – are womanisers and not virgins.

Afia Schwarzenegger revealed this during an interview with Zionfelix on his YouTube page.

A few months ago, Afia’s twin sons, James- lan Heerdegen Geiling and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling, made the headline after one of them were pictured with a girl purporting to be his girlfriend.

Afia Schwarzenegger consequently refuted the rumours stating that her kids will not date any girl from Ghana.

Speaking on his son’s relationship status, she told Zionfelix that his teenage boys, who will turn 20 in August this year, aren’t virgins and that they are womanisers.

“My twin sons will turn 20 this August,” she told Zionfelix. “If my two-year-old son goes out with his girlfriend, should it be news on social media? But people want to ride on everything for nothing.”

Reacting to social media bashing that she is too strict and can’t make a good mother-in-law, she said: “If I were a soft mother, I wouldn't have raised my children to this level. The recent one (girlfriend) isn't the first girlfriend of theirs that I have sacked.”

“My kids like women a lot. Do you think they are virgins? They are boys, they are teenagers. They love to have fun,” she said.

Watch the interview below.

