My sons are womanisers - Afia Schwarzenegger reveals (VIDEO)

“My twin sons will turn 20 this August,” she told Zionfelix. “If my two-year-old son goes out with his girlfriend, should it be news on social media? But people want to ride on everything for nothing.”

Reacting to social media bashing that she is too strict and can’t make a good mother-in-law, she said: “If I were a soft mother, I wouldn't have raised my children to this level. The recent one (girlfriend) isn't the first girlfriend of theirs that I have sacked.”

“My kids like women a lot. Do you think they are virgins? They are boys, they are teenagers. They love to have fun,” she said.