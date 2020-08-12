The actress, Vida Tetteh, who was one of the lead characters in the GTV hit series, is said to have kicked the bucket on Monday, 10th August 2020 after visiting a health facility in Accra for a check-up.

Kasapafmonline.com is reporting that the son of the actress said her mother recuperated after a short illness and was advised by her husband to go for a check-up at the Police Hospital.

READ ALSO: Kyeiwaa ventures into music; drops first Gospel song after wedding

Recounting the sad demise of his mother, he added that she boarded a taxi from Ablekuma to the Police Hospital for the check-up and unfortunately gave up the ghost. She was 68 years of age.

Michael Adjei told the news portal that, his dad tried calling his mother to find out if all is well with her at the Police Hospital hospital and the taxi driver picked the call to inform him about the unfortunate incident.

Pulse.com.gh extends condolence to the family and friends of the actress who now joins the likes of Osofo Dadzie and Bishop Benard Nyarko in heaven.