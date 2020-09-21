It will be recalled that Diana Asamoah appeared on 'Best Entertainment' show on OKAY FM last month where she failed to differentiate between ‘R’ and ‘L’ when she was pronouncing the name ‘Cecelia’.

She was talking about a producer she is currently working with on her upcoming project, and when she tried to reference the producer’s works with fellow gospel singer Cecelia Marfo, she goofed.

Social media users and Tiktokers picked up the soundbite immediately and started mimicking her.

There have been hundreds of hilarious TikTok videos on Diana Asamoah, however, Nadia Buari’s version stood out. Not because she is popular or an actress, but considering her poor Twi speaking background, she nailed the mimicking.

Her lips synced so well that you might think she authored the words. In addition, her facial expression gave her the edge over others.

The "Beyoncé" star actress who is a mother of four cute babies is one of the best Tiktokers in Ghana. She has garnered massive followers and views since joining the Chinese video-sharing app.

So far, she has over 430,000 followers and 1.8 million likes as well. Aside from that, she is also among the few Ghanaian Tiktokers who are verified on the app.

Lydia Forson and Juliet Ibrahim are among the verified Ghanaian celebrities on TikTok.

Watch Nadia Buari effortlessly mimic Diana Asamoah below.