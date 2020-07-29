Beyoncé’s collaboration with the dancehall star, titled “Already”, allegedly has a music video and it’s been making rounds on social media for weeks.

The video which is said to be part of “Black is King” visual album directed and produced by Beyoncé is set to premiere on July 31 but somehow got leaked.

Reacting to the leaked video, Nadia Buari has said she has watched it a million times and obsessed with the visual.

Shatta Wale and Beyoncé’s Already song

The multiple award-winning actress made the revelation through an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 28.

She shared a snippet of the video on her page with the caption: “I’m I the only one obsessed with this video?!... Damn. Watched it a million times.”

Have you seen the video yet? Is yes, how would you rate it over 10?