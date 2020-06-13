The embattled CEO of MenzGold Ghana Limited and Zylofon Media was spotted at the relaunch of Zylofon Music at its headquarters in East Legon, Accra, on Friday, June 12.

The event saw some top celebrities, including Stonebwoy, Zynnel Zuh, Joyce Blessing and Edem, in attendance but the safety protocols for coronavirus pandemic spelt out by President Nana Akufo-Addo were not observed.

NAM1, as he is popularly known, was spotted shaking hands and having chit-chats in a crowded place with some of the celebrities signed on to his label without taking precautions.

In 2019, he was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering. He was released in August 2019 after an Accra High Court, presided over by Harriet Naa Akweley Quaye maintained the bail sum at a cost of GHC1 billion but varied the surety conditions of the earlier court ruling.

Watch NAM1 at the relaunch of Zylofon Music below.