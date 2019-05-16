Nana Appiah Mensah, who is the C.E.O of Menzgold and Zylofon Media, is currently in the United Arab Emirates, where he is reportedly held in custody over some concerns related to his gold dealership company scandal.

However, being the man of the people, though he has been absent in Ghana and out of sight from his loved ones and fans, it did not escape many to celebrate him today.

Pulse.com.gh has sighted birthday wishes from his wife, Stonebwoy Shatta Wale and others, who shared photos of him and added that their messages.

“Happy Birthday Great man @mn_appiah Am celebrating this with you where ever you are,” Shatta Wale wrote.

In Stonebwoy’s message, he said “Mankind Sets The Rules To Divide And Rule... Therefore NOT Everything LEGAL is RIGHT. But LIFE is The ULTIMATE. Once We Have Life We Have Everything... Happy Birthday.”

NAM1’s wife, Rose Tetteh, for the first time, since September 2018, has also broken her silence on social media to share a touching message to wish her husband happy birthday.

“Our journey so far, has been an amazing ride. The best part is that you and me, have been side by side. Being together gives me life’s best views. I’d choose you in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d choose you . Happy birthday love. May God grant you all your heart desires and bless you in all your endeavors. Happy Birthday [SIC]” she wrote.

See posts from others who wished NAM1 a happy birthday below.