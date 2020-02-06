The popular delicacy is referred to as “scorched rice” in the US, but is locally known as “kanzo” by Ghanaians.

The celebrated broadcaster is currently at the globally renowned Harvard school to undertake a course.

In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of rice “kanzo”, while joking about the price she was charged for its purchase.

Nana Aba said she bought the scorched rice for a sum of $7.5, which is an estimate of GHc40.

“They’re selling kanzo at $7.58 and calling it a fancy name. Scorched rice,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Auntie, ma me jollof 3 cedis. 3ya fa scorched rice Kakra w) no. Jollof seller: fa wo gyimie fri me so k),” she joked.

The price of the “kanzo” piqued the interest of her followers, many of whom found it exorbitant.