Paa Kow is looking all grown-up now and his mother Nana Aba can’t wait to show us the wonderful man he has become.

The TV personality was gushing all over her son on Instagram as she shared dope pictures of the boy looking all mannish and cute. Paa Kow who is currently schooling abroad is obviously the pride and joy of his celebrity mother.

This is apparent from Nana Aba’s caption of her post where she wrote, “Straight out of my womb. #sonoflife #loveofylife.”

