The Gambian actress who was living in Ghana but has now moved to Nigeria shared shots from her mother’s marriage ceremony with a touching message of how her mother once gave up on love.

Sharing some inspiration from Mama Shyngle finding love at age 50, Princess added that there’s hope for everyone as she believes there’s a good man for every woman. The actress’ mother had four kids before her marriage.

Prince wrote: “Check out the latest bride in town, the most gorgeous bride my beautiful mum. She gave up on love and finding her soulmate and then boom God brought her an Angel my amazing stepdad at the age of 50 with four kids and three grandchildren".

The actress continued her message saying that "There is hope for everyone and I believe there is a good man for every woman out there, there is no need to rush just take your time and wait for God’s time congratulations Mr and Mrs Forster May God bless your union. Shuuuuu my mum is a gorgeous bride but wait oh what type of kiss is this nau ”.

Watch scenes from the wedding as shared in the actress’s post below.