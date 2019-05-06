According to Shatta Wale, he gave Michy everything she needed, naming four cars, a house with a pool and added that despite all that, Michy’s friends have poisoned her mind about him.

“I don’t want to say it on radio because it will always look bad but I don’t like females who listen to their friends when they have to listen to their man. Women have that problem. There are some intelligent women when they see their man like me, working hard and moving forward in life they wouldn’t listen to no friend” he said.

READ ALSO: I am ready to marry Wendy Shay if she is single - Shatta Wale

The dancehall musician was speaking on an interview on Joy FM over the weekend where he mentioned that he was even grooming his fiancée to become a corporate woman but unfortunately she is currently doing otherwise.

The “My Level” singer also expressed his dissatisfaction about his ex-lover having a birthday party in the club saying that “it’s her birthday today and she is having a party in the club, a woman I wanted to put in the corporate world”.

READ ALSO: Mammoth crowd attends Stonebwoy's concert; some faint out of excitement

According to Shatta he also never sacked Michy from his house neither has he ever beaten before but ever since their breakup, Michy has prevented him from seeing their son and also made some false allegations about him.

“I bought her four cars, she was living in a mansion with the pool and the house is still there, sometimes when I go there I even feel even bad that I work all and got this for you and it’s cos 90?” Shatta quizzed and added that Michy's friend have forced her to think that he is not doing enough for her and only making her a housekeeper.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale's son sacked from school because of Michy

However, Michelle’s birthday party came off successfully in the club where she was even seen jamming to Stonebwoy’s new “Shuga” song.

Watch excerpts of Michy’s party below and tell us what you think.