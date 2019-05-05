It will be recalled in 2018 that Michy took a photo of herself with bruises on her forehead to Instagram and indicated in the post that Shatta Wale had assaulted her.

She also indicated that Shatta Wale is ungrateful, and a hypocrite who always beats her and later apologizes.

Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z on Saturday, the Dancehall artiste denied ever hitting her.

"I have never beaten her before, I swear my career," he responded to questions about the alleged assault.

"I have never beaten Shatta Michy before, I have never touched her before," he claimed.

Describing himself as a loving person, the self-acclaimed Dancehall King said Michy is the type of woman who will harm herself when she picks a quarrel with you.

"She is those kind of girls when you do her something she wants to cut herself with a knife," he said.

Speaking on their failed relationship, her accused Michy of listening to her friends, who he believes polluted her mind.