She urged Funny Face, who appears deeply affected by the incident, to gather and continue with his life.
Funny Face: Mother of accident victims consoles him to forgive himself (VIDEO)
The mother of the two children struck by Funny Face's vehicle has shared some words of counsel with the comedian.
"While the children are thankfully okay, I implore you to grant yourself forgiveness to avoid sinking into deeper despair. Find solace, progress in your journey, and seek solace in your faith," she conveyed in a video shared by KofiTV.
During a discussion with the comedian in the video above, who visited the children after being released on bail, the woman reflected on the importance of self-reflection.
She suggested that perhaps before his rise to fame, Funny Face was more connected to his spirituality, and she encouraged him to reconnect with that aspect of himself.
The Ghanaian comic actor was involved in an accident around 8 PM on Sunday, 24th March 2023, after he reportedly knocked down about 5 pedestrians while driving his Hyundai Atos car.
Funny Face was arrested; he appeared at the Kasoa-Akweley District Court on 26th March 2024 and was remanded. However, the actor has regained his freedom from police custody as he was granted a GH120,000 bail.
