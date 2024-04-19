Funny Face: Mother of accident victims consoles him to forgive himself (VIDEO)

"While the children are thankfully okay, I implore you to grant yourself forgiveness to avoid sinking into deeper despair. Find solace, progress in your journey, and seek solace in your faith," she conveyed in a video shared by KofiTV.

During a discussion with the comedian in the video above, who visited the children after being released on bail, the woman reflected on the importance of self-reflection.

She suggested that perhaps before his rise to fame, Funny Face was more connected to his spirituality, and she encouraged him to reconnect with that aspect of himself.

The Ghanaian comic actor was involved in an accident around 8 PM on Sunday, 24th March 2023, after he reportedly knocked down about 5 pedestrians while driving his Hyundai Atos car.