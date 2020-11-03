The Ghanaian rapper dropped the song he titles 'Happy Day' and in one of his verses in Twi, he said: "if I have spoken about Dumsor and also complained about inflation, and today I have light because there's no dumsor and my children can go to school for free, then Nana continue".

That part of the song has since gone viral as it comes off as his support for the re-election of the incumbent President. The song which features Kuami Eugene has as well caught the attention of the President who decided to show appreciation to the musicians.

A tweet from the President's Twitter account in reply to Sarkodie posting a link of the song on Twitter, reads "Nice song @sarkodie and @KuamiEugene. Indeed, the battle is still the Lord's. #4MoreForNana".

Reacting to Nana Addo's tweet, Sarkodie dropped an adage in Twi which that when translated to English it could also mean that 'the President shouldn't seize the moment to fetch too many political points from the song'.

He went on to give shout outs to the John Mahama as well and added that "but if I feel like pointing out the negatives too you know how we do". His tweet has since attracted a myriad of comments from tweeps who claim Sarkodie wants to distance himself from the political inclinations being derived from the song.

A Twitter user, with the handle @yeboahlouis_a, write "Masa masa, so why did you add that line first of all when you know what it can triggers to? This your comment wasn't necessary at all masa" with @abena_gertrude adding that " you could have mentioned the good works of JM too to balance the equation but daabi you didn’t. So this shouts u dey give him nu make he take do what??"

However, some other social media users like @71Land expressed disappointment in Sarkodie, when he tweeted that " Oh bɛma this tweet deɛ u no force. Koraa Or u just got intimidated by GH foɔ. Thank u will do than this ahenfo advice yi".

See more of the tweets below for what social media have been saying about the song and the tweets from Nana Addo and Sarkodie.